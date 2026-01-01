Rights group: Drone strikes on vehicles in Sudan kill 15 civilians

Shafaqna English- Drone strikes on vehicles in North Kordofan state, Sudan, killed 15 civilians, including five women, according to a rights group.

The attacks come as the southern Kordofan region has seen some of the deadliest fighting in recent weeks between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which have been at war since April 2023.

The violence also coincides with what residents and aid groups describe as the fiercest RSF assault yet on El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, where the paramilitary group has been carrying out near-daily drone attacks on the strategic city.

The group did not specify who was behind the attacks.