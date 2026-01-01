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Solbakken has concerns regarding clash with England

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Shafaqna English- Norway’s head coach, Solbakken, revealed that a number of his players are under the weather before their crucial quarter-final clash with England on Saturday(11 Jul 2026), as the strain of constant travel, tough training sessions, and high-stakes matches over the past month begins to affect the group. Solbakken added that striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is among those dealing with health issues.

Solbakken told reporters: “Really, only Jorgen has had a fever, but there have been some cases of coughing and rasping scattered around the squad. However, there’s air conditioning, flights, changing rooms, and all that.”

Source: Reuters

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