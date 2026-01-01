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Lorenzo defended his team’s performance

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Shafaqna English- Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia’s head coach, believes his side paid the cost of their exit because they failed to turn their attacking pressure into goals. Colombia lost 4–3 on penalties to Switzerland in the round of 16 after a scoreless draw through extra time.

The Colombia manager held a brief press conference of little more than three minutes, in which he stated that his team had produced enough over the 120 minutes to merit more from what he called a close, strategic, and well-balanced contest.

Source: Reuters

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