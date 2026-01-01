Yakin showed his tactical brilliance

Shafaqna English- Without one of the tournament’s standout stars, Switzerland manager Murat Yakin reshuffled his lineup and made major tactical changes before advancing to the World Cup quarter-finals, beating Colombia 4–3 on penalties after a 0–0 draw.

Yakin has constantly tweaked his tactics throughout the World Cup, but on Tuesday(7 Jul 2026) he had no option but to scrap his game plan after Manzambi picked up a knee injury in training on the eve of the match. Nevertheless, the Swiss coach was not found wanting and delivered a solution.

Source: Reuters

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