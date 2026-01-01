Belgium shines without its stars

Shafaqna English- Belgium appear to have discovered their optimal playing style at the World Cup after thrashing co-hosts USA 4–1 on Monday(6 Jul 2026), but Rudi Garcia’s successful tactical adjustments have come at the expense of his star players.

The Belgian side were on the brink of crashing out in the first knockout round against Senegal, falling two goals behind, but they turned things around in the dying minutes to progress to the round of 16, where Garcia drastically reshuffled his starting eleven.

All three of Belgium’s key men — De Bruyne, Doku, and Lukaku — were relegated to the bench, and De Bruyne, long regarded as the team’s iconic figure, was not even brought on during the Seattle match.

Source: Reuters

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