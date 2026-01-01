Morocco coach, from youth glory to senior quarter-finals

Shafaqna English- Ouahbi, Morocco’s manager, has a World Cup title to his name, but that triumph came with the youth team. He is now breaking new ground at senior level, with his side set to take on France in the quarter-finals on Thursday(9 Jul 2026).

The journey of the 49-year-old coach, born in Belgium to Moroccan roots, has been extraordinary. He serves as yet another example of the vast talent that North African countries can access through their diaspora communities.

Mohamed Ouahbi led Morocco’s youth team to victory at the Under-20 World Cup in Chile last October, and interestingly, they eliminated France in the semi-finals along the way.

Source: Reuters

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