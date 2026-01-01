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Oil prices rise following fresh Middle East tensions

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Shafaqna English- Oil prices gained ground on Wednesday(8 Jul 2026) and bonds fell as new Middle East fighting and U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil put the ceasefire at risk. At the same time, equities showed signs of weakness, as the recent record-breaking AI surge faced a shortage of buyers.

Brent crude climbed 3.2% to $76.54 per barrel, far below its war-era highs above $120 but sufficient to unsettle bond markets by raising inflation worries, particularly given that months of conflict have depleted worldwide stockpiles.

Source: Reuters

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