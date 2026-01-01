American car with Chinese identity

Shafaqna English- General Motors hit a rare milestone for a non-Chinese automaker in China during May, moving more than 10,000 units of the new Buick Electra E7 within its debut month.

The car may carry an American badge, but in every other detail it is Chinese, having been fully developed at the GM-SAIC technical centre in China.

A person with direct knowledge of the plans said GM intends to export the car to South Korea and utilize its China-built platform in the next-generation Cadillac Optiq. These plans are reported here for the first time.

Source: Reuters

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