A new international coalition launched in Geneva on children’s rights in age of AI governance

Shafaqna English- Children’s safety in the age of AI governance has been one of the most prominent issues raised over the two-day meeting in Geneva.

A new international coalition launched in Geneva on Tuesday is setting out to make sure children’s safety and rights are not an afterthought as artificial intelligence reshapes how they learn, play and grow up.

The Coalition for Children’s Rights and Protection in the Age of Artificial Intelligence brings together governments, UN agencies, tech companies, civil society groups, educators and child welfare experts, all working from the same starting point: the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the most widely ratified human rights treaty in the world.

The coalition was launched at the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance, which took place over two days starting Monday.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com