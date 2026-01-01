Fiat began selling Topolino in America

Shafaqna English- Stellantis announced on Tuesday(7 Jul 2026) that it has started selling the Topolino in the United States — a two-seat, fully electric compact car with a starting price of $13,995 and a range of up to 46 miles (74 km).

With a weight of just over 450 kg and a length of around 2.4 metres, the car is initially intended for private housing complexes, resorts, and golf courses, with a top speed of 30 km/h.

Fiat added that starting in late summer, Topolino owners can fit a kit to upgrade their vehicles to federal Low-Speed Vehicle standards. This modification raises the top speed to 40 km/h and grants access to some public roads.

Source: Reuters

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