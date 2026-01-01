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Short videos may weaken memory and disrupt brain networks, study finds

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Shafaqna English- Watching fragmented short-form videos instead of continuous content may significantly reduce memory performance and alter the brain networks responsible for attention and information retrieval, according to a new study published in npj Science of Learning, according to PsyPost.

Researchers found that participants who watched a series of short videos recalled substantially less information than those who viewed a single continuous video covering the same material.

Brain scans revealed reduced activity in regions linked to attention, memory retrieval, and language processing, along with weaker communication between neural networks responsible for integrating information.

The findings suggest that frequent context switching in short-form content may hinder the brain’s ability to form coherent memories and efficiently retrieve learned information.

While the study was limited to young adults, the researchers say larger and longer-term studies are needed to determine how growing exposure to short-form media may influence learning and cognitive function over time.

Source: PsyPost

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