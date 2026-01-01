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Empowering women is key to strengthening global cybersecurity

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Shafaqna English- On Tuesday(7 Jul 2026), the UN Human Rights Council, at its 62nd session, adopted without opposition a resolution proposed by Saudi Arabia on “Women Empowerment in Cybersecurity.”

The resolution, tabled by the Kingdom’s Permanent Mission to the UN and Geneva-based organizations, promotes women’s involvement in cyber fields, enhances their capabilities, supports career advancement, and addresses the global cyber skills shortage, thus boosting worldwide cyber resilience.

The resolution’s unanimous passage signifies widespread global support for the initiative and acknowledgment of its contribution to enhancing international cyber resilience.

Source: Aawsat

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