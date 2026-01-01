Arabic Language exhibition opened in Riyadh

Shafaqna English- Visitors to the “Arabic Language: Twenty-Eight Letters of Light” exhibition in Riyadh are in for a historical and intellectual journey, as the exhibition tells the story of one of humanity’s oldest languages.

Using galleries and interactive sections, the exhibition takes the story of the “language of ḍād” off library shelves and turns it into a modern, technology-based experience.

The exhibition is being held at the King Salman Global Academy in Riyadh and is designed for a wide range of visitors, including professors, researchers, teachers, students, and Arabic language lovers. Visitors can discover the Arabic language in an innovative and contemporary manner through this exhibition.

Source: Aawsat

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