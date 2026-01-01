NASA plans to set fire on the Moon

Shafaqna English- The Independent reports that NASA is planning to light a fire on the Moon. If the experiment goes ahead, it would be the first occasion in history that humans have set fire on another planet.

NASA’s objective with this test is to study how fire behaves in emergency scenarios on crewed Artemis missions to Mars and beyond. The Artemis missions will help humans push their boundaries further and gain greater insight into the solar system.

NASA states on its “Flammability of Materials on the Moon” (FM2) experiment webpage: “Since fire can be a catastrophic risk for spaceflight and human exploration, FM2 is a vital step in assessing material flammability and safety for upcoming missions.”

Source: Aawsat

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