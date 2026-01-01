Excitement builds for solar eclipse in Spain

Shafaqna English- Bordallo has been fascinated by the night sky over rural Spain since childhood. Now, the solar eclipse next month has turned this individual passion into a collective excitement. The president of the Burgos Astronomy Association told AFP: “We are thrilled beyond words.” He then briefed dozens of local enthusiasts in the village of Belorado about the upcoming eclipse.

He said: “We are extremely keen for this event to take place, to experience it, to have clear skies, and for everything to go perfectly.” This total eclipse, taking place on August 12 and marking the first in Spain since 1905, will have a duration of roughly 90 seconds.

However, the worldwide attention and influx of tourists could yield long-term gains for the less-frequented regions often referred to as “empty Spain”.

Source: Aawsat

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