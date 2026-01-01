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Competition in moon cargo delivery

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Shafaqna English- ispace, a Japanese moon transport company, revealed on Wednesday(8 Jul 2026) its plans to launch a new, cost-effective service using SpaceX’s Starship heavy rocket and Moon lander.

According to Reuters, Tokyo-based ispace has purchased 500 kg of capacity for $50 million on a Starship that is expected to land on the Moon by 2030, and will also build a lunar rover capable of carrying payloads from clients around the world who share a ride on Starship.

ispace Executive Vice President Hideari Kamiya said the new “lunar access integrator” service, which provides “buses” bound for the Moon, can complement the company’s ongoing development of dedicated lunar landers, or “taxis,” to the lunar surface.

Source: Aawsat

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