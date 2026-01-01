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Saudi-Spain cooperation is expanding

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Shafaqna English- Following the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement in Madrid last May, Saudi-Spanish relations have progressed to a new phase of institutional collaboration. The accord has provided a permanent structure for expanding economic, investment, and technological ties, and has established a senior-level body to monitor shared initiatives.

Spain’s ambassador to Riyadh, Javier Carbajosa, stated in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat that two new MOUs in the fields of economy and transport have been signed, while several other cooperation frameworks are still being reviewed. He added that bilateral relations are advancing toward a comprehensive strategic partnership in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Source: Aawsat

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