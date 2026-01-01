English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UN: 1.5 million forced to flee Haiti in three months

0

Shafaqna English- About 1.5 million people have been forced to flee Haiti and at least 1,600 people have been killed over the past three months because of gang violence, according to the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Haiti, Carlos Ruiz Massieu.

Haiti is experiencing an unprecedented crisis, at least since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. Since then, armed gangs have steadily expanded their control, paralyzing institutions, infrastructure, and essential services.

In an interview with Infobae, the UN envoy said that criminal groups, whose membership is estimated at between 10,000 and 15,000, exert influence or control over roughly 70 to 75 percent of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Ruiz Massieu reiterated that, despite the UN Security Council’s backing for the international security support mission, coordinated action on security, justice, and development will be needed to restore stability to the country.

Source: Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Ancelotti: Raphinha is ready to play against Norway

asadian

Morocco beat Haiti 4-2

asadian

Brazil sent Haiti packing after win over them

asadian

Amnesty: Children in Haiti falling prey to gang violence

nafiseh yazdani

UN: More than 5,600 people killed in Haiti due to Gang violence in 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Schools To Battlegrounds: Reality For Children in War Zones

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.