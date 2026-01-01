Threat of quantum computers to cryptocurrencies

Shafaqna English-The cryptocurrency sector is beginning to get ready for the threat posed by quantum computing, as recent developments have raised fears that the technology may soon be capable of breaking the encryption that safeguards transactions and digital wallets.

Quantum computers are able to solve complex mathematical problems at unprecedented speeds compared to today’s computers and can break conventional encryption methods. This is a major risk for the $2 trillion crypto market, which is based on blockchains with legacy cryptography and has already experienced major hacks.

Source: Reuters

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