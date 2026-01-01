English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 2Other NewsSci-Techworld

Threat of quantum computers to cryptocurrencies

0

Shafaqna English-The cryptocurrency sector is beginning to get ready for the threat posed by quantum computing, as recent developments have raised fears that the technology may soon be capable of breaking the encryption that safeguards transactions and digital wallets.

Quantum computers are able to solve complex mathematical problems at unprecedented speeds compared to today’s computers and can break conventional encryption methods. This is a major risk for the $2 trillion crypto market, which is based on blockchains with legacy cryptography and has already experienced major hacks.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Switzerland close to passing population limit

asadian

Poll: American angst over AI dominating workforce

asadian

Study finds cultural divide in trust toward mental health chatbots

parniani

Automakers race toward semi-autonomous driving technology

asadian

OIC focuses on advancing science, technical fields & research in 2026

asadian

Bank of Singapore to increase investment in technology

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.