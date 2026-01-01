Massive Typhoon Bavi threatens China

Shafaqna English- The destructive floods that hit southern China this week appear set to spread to other provinces as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches, with scientists warning that extreme weather events will only become more frequent this year. The upcoming weather events will undoubtedly put the resilience of China’s populous cities and rural areas to the test.

The National Climate Center of China forecasts that up to six typhoons will form in the Northwest Pacific and the South China Sea in July, higher than the average of 3.8. Of these, up to three could hit land, above the average of 1.8. The intensity of the cyclones is also predicted to be stronger.

Source: Reuters

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