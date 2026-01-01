Landslides kill 18 Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh refugee camp

Shafaqna English- Landslides kill at least 18 Rohingya, most of them children, in Bangladesh refugee camp, according to local authorities.

About 1.3 million Rohingya shelter in 33 camps in the coastal district of southeastern Bangladesh, turning it into the world’s largest refugee settlement. It is also one of the most climate-vulnerable ones.

The Chattogram region, of which Cox’s Bazar is a part, recorded on Tuesday the highest rainfall in the last four decades — over 412 millimeters in 24 hours — according to Bangladesh’s met office data.

In the camp area, the ground is waterlogged and hillsides unstable, resulting in more than 200 landslides and flash floods, which since Monday have destroyed thousands of shelters and infrastructure, especially in the hilly camps of Ukhiya and Teknaf.

At least eight children were killed on Wednesday alone when a landslide struck a mosque and madrassa in Ukhiya.

Source: Arab News

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