UN: Nearly 9,300 cases of chickenpox reported in Gaza in just two weeks

Nearly 9,300 cases of chickenpox were reported in Gaza in just two weeks, with over half in Khan Younis alone, according to a recent report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“The situation remains critical, with an urgent need to restore supplies to prevent further deterioration and potential loss of life,” said the report.

The surge has been linked to deteriorating environmental conditions, severe overcrowding, hygiene gaps, and the summer season.