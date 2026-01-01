English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 2Middle EastOther NewsUSworld

IMF cut its world economic growth outlook

0

Shafaqna English- The IMF on Wednesday(8 Jul 2026) again lowered its 2026 global growth projection to 3%, cautioning about risks from the Middle East conflict, trade disintegration, and possible adjustments in market expectations regarding AI.

According to the IMF, the global economy has avoided a deeper recession, as demand for AI and emerging technologies has offset some of the sharp energy decline resulting from the war. Growth will reach 3.4% in 2027, though this remains below the 3.5% average of the previous two years. The institution’s previous forecast in April was 3.1%.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Exxon Mobil’s refining margins improved

asadian

Unprecedented surge in US beef prices

asadian

Unknown impact of AI on economy

asadian

Corporate inflation expectations in Japan hit record

asadian

Bolivia adopts flexible exchange-rate system

asadian

US trade deficit soars to new record

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.