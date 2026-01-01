IMF cut its world economic growth outlook

Shafaqna English- The IMF on Wednesday(8 Jul 2026) again lowered its 2026 global growth projection to 3%, cautioning about risks from the Middle East conflict, trade disintegration, and possible adjustments in market expectations regarding AI.

According to the IMF, the global economy has avoided a deeper recession, as demand for AI and emerging technologies has offset some of the sharp energy decline resulting from the war. Growth will reach 3.4% in 2027, though this remains below the 3.5% average of the previous two years. The institution’s previous forecast in April was 3.1%.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com