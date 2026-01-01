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3.8 million join funeral procession for Martyred Leader in Najaf Ashraf

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Shafaqna English- 3.8 million people participated in the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in Najaf Ashraf, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units said.

According to Iraqi media reports, Hashd al-Shaabi stated on Wednesday that based on preliminary estimates, the number of participants along the funeral procession route, including the huge crowds in side streets and other gatherings, reached approximately 3.8 million people.

Sources: IRNA

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