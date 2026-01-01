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Trump orders trade embargo on Spain

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Shafaqna English- On Wednesday(8 Jul 2026), U.S. President Donald Trump mandated a full trade embargo against Spain, directing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to sever “all commercial exchanges, including official visits” with the nation amid ongoing disagreements over military spending.

A U.S. official told Reuters that the Treasury, Commerce Department, and the U.S. Trade Representative’s office will jointly compile “a list of Spanish goods potentially subject to embargo in the coming days” for Trump. These remarks indicate that the trade restriction may be only partial in scope.

Source: Reuters

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