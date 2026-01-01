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Trump departs Turkey aboard older aircraft

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Shafaqna English- On Wednesday(8 Jul 2026), Donald Trump unexpectedly departed Turkey using an older Air Force One aircraft, rather than the newly refurbished jet donated by Qatar that had originally transported him there. However, he later switched to the new plane in Britain for the return flight to Washington.

The new Air Force One’s inaugural foreign trip was to Turkey for the NATO summit. This journey coincided with intensified hostilities with Iran, a country that shares a land border with Turkey.

Source: Reuters

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