Typhoon Bavi near Taiwan

Shafaqna English- Typhoon Bavi was moving through the Pacific Ocean southeast of Taiwan on Thursday(9 Jul 2026). Its wind speed decreased overnight to just under 200 km/h (124 mph). Meanwhile, authorities urged the public to stock up on supplies and prepare for what could potentially be the most powerful typhoon since 2024.

China’s National Meteorological Centre reported that Typhoon Bavi, which measures 1,000 km across at its broadest point—equivalent to France’s width—is expected to pass to the north of Taiwan and hit land in eastern Fujian province on Saturday(10 Jul 2026) night.

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