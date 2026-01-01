Ayodhya mosque project downsized in India

Shafaqna English- Officials stated on Wednesday(8 Jul 2026) that the mosque project, which was conceived as part of India’s Supreme Court settlement of the decades-old Ayodhya dispute, is being reduced to a fraction of its original scale due to the Muslim community’s reluctance to support it.

The town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, northern India, has been the focal point of one of the country’s most divisive religious disputes for many decades. In 1992, the town captured international attention when a Hindu crowd destroyed the 16th-century Babri mosque, triggering countrywide unrest that resulted in nearly 2,000 deaths, the majority of whom were Muslim.

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