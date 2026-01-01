Wide of Najaf seminary scholars at funeral procession of Martyred Leader of Revolution [Exclusive Photos]

Shafaqna English- The funeral procession of the martyred Leader of the Revolution in Najaf al-Ashraf was held with the broad participation of professors and scholars of the Najaf Hawza.

Images received by Shafaqna show the presence of a number of prominent seminary scholars at the ceremony.

It is worth noting that images of the attendance of Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Mohammad Reza al-Sistani and Ayatollah Sayyid Mohammad Baqir al-Sistani at the ceremony had previously been published. (Link)

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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