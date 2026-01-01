UN: Sudanese armed forces committed genocide

Shafaqna English- A U.N.-affiliated investigation team announced on Wednesday(8 Jul 2026) that Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, in a city they besieged and seized last year, carried out mass executions, the abduction of women and girls, widespread gang rapes, and deliberate starvation. These actions were part of a calculated policy that amounts to genocide.

The U.N. Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan found that these forces, which are fighting against the Sudanese army in a civil war, committed these crimes in al-Fashir in North Darfur—a city they took control of last year following a protracted siege.

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