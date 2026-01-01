Asia emerges as medical tourism hub for Americans

Shafaqna English- Rising healthcare costs in the United States are driving more Americans to Asia for affordable, high-quality medical treatment, fueling rapid growth in the region’s medical tourism industry, according to CNN.

An increasing number of Americans are traveling to Asian countries, particularly China, South Korea, and the Philippines, to access medical care at a fraction of U.S. costs. Patients are seeking treatments ranging from routine surgeries and diagnostics to advanced cancer therapies, often combining healthcare with tourism.

Industry estimates value the global medical tourism market at more than $100 billion, with annual growth of 15–25%. China has emerged as a fast-growing destination, attracting over 1.28 million foreign patients last year, supported by lower treatment costs, shorter waiting times, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and relaxed visa policies.

Experts caution that medical tourism also carries risks, including differences in healthcare standards, language barriers, and limited legal recourse if complications arise after patients return home. As demand increases, specialized medical tourism agencies are playing a growing role in connecting international patients with accredited hospitals and coordinating travel, treatment, and post-operative care.

Source: CNN

www.shafaqna.com