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Asian shares rise as pressure eases on semiconductors

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Shafaqna English- Asian stocks rose on Thursday(9 Jul 2026) as semiconductor shares found relief from heavy selling pressure. However, gains were limited by a sharp increase in oil prices, as renewed hostilities in the Persian Gulf reignited inflation worries and sent bond markets tumbling.

Oil prices increased for a third day in a row after Trump announced that the temporary deal with Iran to end the war was “finished.” The U.S. military also carried out new strikes against Iran for a second consecutive day in order to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, although Trump later remarked he did not foresee a broad war, which somewhat alleviated worries.

Source: Reuters

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