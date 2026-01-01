Japanese bond yields continue to rise

Shafaqna English- The yield on Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond reached its highest level in three decades on Thursday(9 Jul 2026). This rise was driven by concerns over inflation stemming from renewed Middle East tensions and Japan’s fiscal condition. Meanwhile, the auction of five-year Japanese government bonds was relatively well-received, in line with expectations.

The yield on Japan’s 10-year government bonds rose by 3.5 basis points to 2.900%, the highest level since September 1996. This gain marked the ninth consecutive daily rise, the longest upward trend in 19 years. The relationship between yields and prices is such that when one increases, the other decreases.

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