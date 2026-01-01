Oil rises after persian gulf tensions

Shafaqna English- After the U.S. military launched fresh strikes against Iran, oil prices gained more than one dollar per barrel in Wednesday’s(8 Jul 2026) off-hours trading.

Both crude oil indices climbed to their highest levels in the past two weeks at Wednesday’s settlement. This was a reaction to Trump’s threat to carry out new strikes on Iran starting Wednesday night. Trump added that the interim accord to halt the war with Iran had “expired,” but went on to say he did not expect all-out war.

In the latest trades, each barrel of Brent crude was priced at $79.28. This benchmark had closed Wednesday up more than 5% at $78.02. U.S. WTI crude also traded at $74.76, which represented an increase from the prior session’s close of $73.52.

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