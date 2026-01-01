Investor enthusiasm for Korean chip giant’s shares

Shafaqna English- A source familiar with the matter stated that demand for SK Hynix’s $28 billion U.S. share offering exceeded the available shares by more than seven times, reflecting massive investor interest in one of the most critical companies within the artificial intelligence supply chain.

This share offering by the South Korean chipmaker—with its proceeds allocated to building new factories and acquiring equipment to respond to rising AI chip demand—is set to rank as the world’s second-largest stock sale after SpaceX’s record-breaking $85.7 billion IPO last month.

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