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FIFA president sued over Trump support

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Shafaqna English- FIFA chief Gianni Infantino is at risk of an investigation by the International Olympic Committee, after a human rights group said on Wednesday(8 Jul 2026) it intends to lodge a complaint claiming that Infantino breached political neutrality rules by endorsing Donald Trump.

FairSquare, a human rights group, stated that it will submit its complaint regarding Infantino’s “repeated violations of political neutrality rules” to the IOC. This move heightens tensions, as the group had previously challenged FIFA’s own ethical processes as well.

Source: Reuters

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