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Post-colonial connections on soccer field

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Shafaqna English- On Thursday(9 Jul 2026), France and Morocco will meet in the World Cup quarter-finals, with their post-colonial relationship clearly visible throughout the fixture—from Moroccan players who were born and raised in France, to the strong friendship between Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi that developed during their time as teammates at Paris Saint-Germain.

Given that the match environment in France is overshadowed by heavy security measures, the Boston venue may provide a more intimate and family-like experience. This is a fixture between two countries with intertwined histories, where players and fans are frequently connected through migration, language, family bonds, and friendship.

Source: Reuters

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