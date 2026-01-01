English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 1Other NewsUSworld

Fed members’ inflation concerns grow

0

Shafaqna English- At last month’s U.S. central bank meeting, worries about high inflation escalated. Officials, following the lead of Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh, issued a more streamlined statement, despite concerns that price rises were spreading and could require higher interest rates.

The minutes from the June 16-17 meeting noted that “several participants” believed there were already reasons to raise interest rates, but they eventually reached an agreement with other members to hold rates steady “at this meeting.”

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Middle East war pushed yen to brink of collapse

asadian

Japan’s central bank hikes interest rates

asadian

Inflation is top priority of India’s central bank

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.