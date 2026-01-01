Fed members’ inflation concerns grow

Shafaqna English- At last month’s U.S. central bank meeting, worries about high inflation escalated. Officials, following the lead of Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh, issued a more streamlined statement, despite concerns that price rises were spreading and could require higher interest rates.

The minutes from the June 16-17 meeting noted that “several participants” believed there were already reasons to raise interest rates, but they eventually reached an agreement with other members to hold rates steady “at this meeting.”

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