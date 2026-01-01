Meta builds its first Canadian data center

Shafaqna English- Meta, the major technology firm, announced on Wednesday(8 Jul 2026) its plans to build a large data center in central Alberta. This will be the company’s first data facility in Canada, constructed as part of its computing capacity expansion for the global AI boom.

Meta stated that its new data center will be located in Sturgeon County, with an initial capacity of 1 gigawatt and the ability to expand to 1.8 gigawatts. The total cost will be C$13 billion, equivalent to $9.17 billion USD.

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