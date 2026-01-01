Poll: Two in five Britons believe Muslims cannot integrate in British society

Shafaqna English- A new UK poll has found that 2 in 5 Britons believe Muslims cannot fully integrate into British society and more than half believe the country’s national identity is disappearing due to diversity.

Sara Khan, who stood down in 2024 as the UK’s first counter-extremism commissioner, said such views contrasted sharply with accompanying findings that showed 85% of Muslims “favour integration”.

Extremist views were being exploited and promoted by hostile states and malign domestic actors, it was said. Researchers logged 1,784 far-right offline events and 225 Islamist events over 12 months.

Sources: Guardian

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