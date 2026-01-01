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Wall Street futures edge higher slightly

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Shafaqna English- On Thursday(9 Jul 2026), S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose slightly, as strength in semiconductor equities cushioned the impact of renewed geopolitical tensions triggered by American strikes on Iran — moves that could extend a four-month-old conflict and fuel ongoing market volatility.

New U.S. military strikes on Iran were reported Wednesday(8 Jul 2026), intended to preserve shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran struck Kuwait and Bahrain, pushing the confrontation to a higher level and threatening to undermine already precarious ceasefire negotiations.

Source: Reuters

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