Deutsche Bank warns on dollar’s future

Shafaqna English- The U.S. is turning more to international purchases of its stocks rather than bonds to fund its needs, a pivot that Deutsche Bank warned on Thursday(9 Jul 2026) could make the dollar more vulnerable.

The bank explained to clients that geopolitical fractures are discouraging investors from holding U.S. debt, while the artificial intelligence boom is channeling more capital into American equities — leaving the dollar vulnerable to the ups and downs of the tech sector.

Deutsche Bank’s Mallika Sachdeva pointed out that as the U.S. moves to a more equity-dependent model to fund its external deficit, the dollar will face a different set of risks.

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