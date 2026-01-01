Meta starts manufacturing its AI chip from September

Shafaqna English- An internal document reviewed by Reuters shows that Meta Platforms will start manufacturing an AI chip in September, as part of its plan to reach 14 gigawatts of total computing power by next year.

The chip for the company’s data centers, known internally as “Iris”, is part of a four-generation initiative called MTIA, which stands for Meta Training and Inference Accelerators. The chips will be designed in-house and are intended to enhance the AI capabilities that run Facebook and Instagram.

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