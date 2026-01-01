Fateful meeting at Volkswagen

Shafaqna English- Volkswagen’s proposal to eliminate as many as 100,000 positions and shut down four German plants will face a critical test on Thursday(9 Jul 2026), when the stakeholders controlling Europe’s biggest carmaker convene to deliberate on the plans, even as employees stage protests against the restructuring.

Facing elevated costs and surplus capacity at home, intensifying competition from China, and U.S. import duties, Volkswagen finds itself under unprecedented pressure to overhaul the business model that had driven its success for decades.

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