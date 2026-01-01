Transformer shortage in US

Shafaqna English- The explosive growth in AI data center demand is aggravating transformer and other grid equipment shortfalls across the U.S., leading to higher costs, longer lead times, and a rush among power companies and developers to secure orders well ahead of need.

Persistent transformer shortages have been observed over the last five years, ever since demand outpaced supply during the post-COVID recovery. These devices are used to increase or decrease electricity voltage.

The accelerating deployment of AI infrastructure is exacerbating supply constraints, according to industry experts. The waiting period between ordering and receiving certain high-voltage transformers has jumped from about a year during 2020–2021 to several years at present.

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