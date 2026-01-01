New reforms in US nuclear regulations

Shafaqna English- On Wednesday(8 Jul 2026), the U.S. nuclear power authority proposed trimming the scope of environmental impact assessments that federal law requires before granting licenses for new reactors or renewing existing ones.

The NRC’s recent proposal is part of a wider regulatory reform effort. President Trump has set a target of quadrupling U.S. nuclear power generation by 2050 to meet the explosive growth in electricity demand coming from data centers, electric vehicles, and cryptocurrency operations.

Among the NRC’s other recent proposals are changes to the regulation that protects individuals from power plant radiation and revisions to safety standards at reactors.

www.shafaqna.com