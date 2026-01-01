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Heatwave toll in Germany hits elderly hardest

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Shafaqna English- On Thursday(9 Jul 2026), the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany’s public health agency, reported that an estimated 5,120 heat-related fatalities have occurred in the country so far this year, with the majority taking place in late June when weekly average temperatures climbed well above 20°C.

The RKI’s weekly report indicated that the vast majority of deaths — about 4,270 — involved individuals aged 75 and over. Women outnumbered men among the deceased, largely because they constitute a larger portion of the oldest age groups.

The data from Germany add to a concerning picture seen across Europe. On Thursday, Copernicus, the EU’s climate monitoring service, reported that Western Europe had its hottest June on record, averaging 20.74 degrees.

Source: Reuters

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