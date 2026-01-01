English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther NewsShia islam

Sources: Over 10 million people take part in funeral procession of martyred leader in Iraq

0

Shafaqna English- More than 10 million people took part in funeral processions for Martyred Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the holy cities of Najaf Ashraf and Karbala, according to Ehsan al-Awadi, head of the Iraqi body that organized the ceremonies.

The processions in Najaf Ashraf and Karbala the previous day were completed smoothly and without any recorded breaches or notable incidents, al-Awadi said, crediting public discipline and coordination among the participating institutions.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Videos] Funeral procession for martyred Leader begins in Mashhad

leila yazdani

Wide of Najaf seminary scholars at funeral procession of Martyred Leader of Revolution [Exclusive Photos]

parniani

3.8 million join funeral procession for Martyred Leader in Najaf Ashraf

leila yazdani

[Photos+Videos] Body of Martyred Leader arrives in Karbala

leila yazdani

Najaf al-Ashraf: Funeral Procession of the Martyred Leader of the Revolution [Exclusive Photos]

parniani

[Photos+Videos] Funeral Prayers offered over body of Martyred Leader at Imam Ali (AS) Shrine

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.