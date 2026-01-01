Sources: Over 10 million people take part in funeral procession of martyred leader in Iraq

Shafaqna English- More than 10 million people took part in funeral processions for Martyred Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the holy cities of Najaf Ashraf and Karbala, according to Ehsan al-Awadi, head of the Iraqi body that organized the ceremonies.

The processions in Najaf Ashraf and Karbala the previous day were completed smoothly and without any recorded breaches or notable incidents, al-Awadi said, crediting public discipline and coordination among the participating institutions.

Sources: Shafaq News

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