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Australia seals uranium export deal with India

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Shafaqna English- A Thursday(9 Jul 2026) agreement between Australia and India will see Australian uranium exported to India for its nuclear industry, with both nations also pledging to deepen ties in renewables, critical minerals, and green hydrogen production.

Australia’s uranium reserves have long been of interest to India as it works toward its 2047 nuclear capacity target of 100 GW. Meanwhile, Australia aims to broaden its trade portfolio beyond its current dependence on China.

After sealing the deal with visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday, “Australia and India are close partners and even closer friends.”

Source: Reuters

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