Collina defends refereeing in Argentina-Egypt match

Shafaqna English- Pierluigi Collina, FIFA’s head of refereeing, came to the defense of the match officials who oversaw Argentina’s 3-2 round-of-16 victory over Egypt, rejecting accusations of partiality and asserting that the referees acted fully independently.

During a Thursday(9 Jul 2026) interview published on inside.FIFA, Collina said that while criticism of referees is part of the game, he condemned the accusations against the officials’ integrity following Egypt’s complaints about the officiating after their defeat.

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